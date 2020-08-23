The Iowa State Student Activities Center (SAC) laid out guidelines for students participating in student organization meetings and club functions.
The SAC recommends meetings take place virtually if possible or having hybrid meetings to include those who may not be able to meet in-person.
Students are also expected to follow guidelines as they pertain to face coverings, physical distancing and staying home when sick or showing symptoms. The SAC also recommends that at in-person meetings, community contact points such as sign-in sheets or shared food should be limited.
If meetings do take place in-person and the organization uses a room on campus, the room should be kept at no more than 50 percent capacity.
Speakers or performers are also discouraged from attending in-person sessions but can attend meetings virtually.
If an organization hosts an event, it needs to be registered and must follow the university’s COVID-19 guidelines to help ensure the safety of everyone attending the event.
Any events are also encouraged to be outdoors, weather permitting. Hosting larger events outside allows for more physical distancing between attendees.
The SAC also discourages any organization trips that include overnight travel and the use of overnight accommodations, unless travel would be “critical to the mission of your organization,” according to the guidelines posted on the website.
This travel must be authorized by the SAC.
“If you must travel, Student Activities strongly recommends day trips only. Again, think critically about whether or not the trip is necessary to your student organization’s purpose and goals,” according to the website.
Health and safety guidelines are also in place for student organizations that will do tabling for recruitment purposes. No more than two club members should be at a table at one time. Contact points between fliers and other handouts should also be limited, and handouts should not be accepted back after being passed to someone.
The SAC also recommends that organizations provide hand sanitizer and use gloves while handing out items.
Student organizations are expected to comply with all university policies and will be held responsible. Organizations that do not follow these policies may be subject to termination.
Fall 2020 ClubFest will be a hybrid event accessible to everybody. The outdoor event will be held Sept. 8-10 on Central Campus. The virtual event will take place Sept. 14-18 on Flipgrid. More details will be announced as the event gets closer.
