Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in her press conference April 7 that the number of positive cases for COVID-19 in Iowa has increased by 102, reaching a total of 1,048. Iowa’s death toll rose by one to make 26 deaths total.
The reported one death was an elderly adult (81+ years) from Benton County.
Gen. Ben Correl of the Iowa National Guard said transportation units are working to deliver vital medical protective equipment to county emergency management facilities throughout the state.
Reynolds assured that Iowa’s hospital capacity is strong and that the patient volume is manageable.
“We are in a very fluid situation,” Reynolds said. “We [are continuing] to monitor everything very closely on a daily basis. Understanding [...] our intensive care capabilities within a region enables us to effectively coordinate care if patient volume dramatically increases.”
Reynolds has not announced a shelter-in-place order for the state but is encouraging social distancing on a daily basis.
