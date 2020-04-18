The state of Iowa has released an update on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Iowa.
According to a press release ent out on April 18, the Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 181 additional positive cases for a total of 2,513 positive cases in Iowa.
There have been an additional 10 deaths in the following counties:
- Appanoose County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+),
- Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
According to the state of Iowa's updated COVID-19 case tracker, there are 181 new cases.
In Story County, there is one adult (18-40 years).
In Polk County, there is one child (0-17 years), seven adults (18-40 years), seven middle-aged adults (41-60 years) and an elderly adult (81+).
In Boone County, there were no new cases reported.
