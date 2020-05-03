The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 528 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, bringing the total positive cases in Iowa to 9,169.
Of the new positive cases, 77 percent are in 22 counties where restrictions still remain in place.
Nine additional deaths have also been reported, 378 are currently hospitalized and 3,325 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19. One in 59 Iowans have been tested at this time.
The nine reported deaths were in the following counties:
- Black Hawk County, 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Bremer County. 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Dubuque, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Poweshiek County, 2 elderly adults (81+)
An additional 2,932 negative tests have been reported and to date, there have been a total of 44,017 negative tests.
