An additional 298 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iowa, making for a total of 26,346 positive cases.
Among those testing positive, a total of 16,432 have recovered.
5,267 tests for COVID-19 were done yesterday, making for a total of 264,269 tests total.
Two more deaths from COVID-19 have been reported for a total death toll of 688 statewide.
In Story County, 29 more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported for a total of 500 positive cases and a total of three deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.