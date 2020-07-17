An additional 879 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Five additional deaths have also been reported, bringing the total to 782.
In Iowa, there have been 37,616 positive COVID-19 cases out of 402,227 tests.
A total of 27,551 people have recovered from the virus.
In Story County, 14 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's case total to 916.
No new COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in Story County in the last 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Story County is still at eight.
