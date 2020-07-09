An additional 669 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 33,012 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported seven additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 739.
Out of those testing positive, an additional 364 Iowans have recovered, bringing the total to 26,232 recoveries.
An additional 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Story County, bringing the total to 823. One additional Story County citizen has died, bringing the total to four deaths.
