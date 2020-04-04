The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 87 new positive COVID-19 Iowan cases and an additional three reported deaths, according to an April 4 press release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.
The total positive Iowa cases is now 786 with the 87 additional cases. The three reported deaths included an older adult (61-80 years old) from Linn County, a middle-aged adult (41-60 years old) from Henry County and an older adult (61-80 years old) from Polk County.
The locations and ages of the 87 new individuals positive for COVID-19 according to the IDPH are:
- Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Bremer County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Dubuque County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)
- Grundy County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Howard County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jefferson County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Keokuk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Lyon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Mills County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Plymouth County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
- Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)
- Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
- Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)
- Sioux County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (41-60 years)
- Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)
- Van Buren County, 1 older adult (41-60 years)
- Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
One case was initially assigned to Dubuque County but after further investigation, the person was determined to be a resident of Jackson County.
The press release stated there have been 9,454 total negative tests to date, which includes reported testing from the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
Provided by the IDPH is a status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa. The report can be found on the IDPH website.
An established public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 is available 24/7. Those with questions can call the hotline at 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Iowa has started sharing the amount of negative tests conducted at outside labs while also providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
