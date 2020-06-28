No one has died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports a total of 704 deaths statewide.
An additional 545 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, making a total of 28,478 cases.
Additionally, 7,708 people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 295,920 tests. Of those that have tested positive, an additional 143 people have recovered, bringing the total to 17,573.
