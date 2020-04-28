Editor's Note: We reported six elderly adults and three older adults had died in Black Hawk county. Only one additional death was reported, six is the total number of elderly adult deaths and three is the total number of older adult deaths. The Daily regrets this error.
Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted a press conference on April 28 to announce additional cases and deaths from COVID-19 as well the guidelines for businesses reopening on May 1.
There have been 508 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported between on April 27 as well as nine deaths. This makes for a total of 6,376 positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa and a total of 136 deaths.
Of the new reported cases, 98 percent of them were reported in the 22 counties where businesses will have restrictions extended to May 15. Of the deaths, seven of them were reported in long-term care facilities. The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed seven additional long-term care facility outbreaks.
The nine deaths were reported in the following counties:
- One elderly adult (81+ years) from Black Hawk County
- Two older adults (61-80 years) from Linn County
- One elderly adult (81+ years) from Muscatine County
- One older adult (61-80 years) and three elderly adults (81+ years) from Polk County
- One elderly adult (81+ years) from Story County
Of those Iowans tested, 1,165 tested negative for COVID-19 for a total of 33,447 negative cases. On April 27, an additional 1,673 tests for COVID-19 were run for a total of 39,823 Iowans that have been tested. Now 1 in every 79 Iowans has been tested for coronavirus.
Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, 2,169 of them have recovered making for a recovery rating of 34 percent.
The governor announced Test Iowa will be opening a second test site tomorrow in Waterloo. Testing will be prioritized for essential workers, those with coronavirus symptoms, those who have been in contact with someone who has the coronavirus or have recently been in an area where the coronavirus is more widespread.
On May 1, businesses such as retail stores, restaurants and fitness centers may open at 50 percent capacity in 77 counties, but must continue social distancing measures and increase public health procedures. A full list of guidelines for businesses reopening on May 1 will be posted to coronavirus.iowa.gov
All other existing closures will be extended for the entire state through May 15.
