Update: This story was updated at 2:39 p.m. to include information from the governor's press conference.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been informed of 34 more positive cases of COVID-19, making a total of 179 positive cases in the state.
To date, there have been 2,975 negative tests, reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the age range and current locations of the 34 individuals are:
- One elderly adult (81+ years) in Appanoose County
- One adult (18-40 years) in Black Hawk County
- One adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years) and one elderly (81+ years) in Cedar County
- One adult (18-40 years) in Clayton County
- One adult (18-40 years) in Des Moines County
- One elderly (81+ years) in Jasper County
- One adult (18-40 years), four middle-aged adults (41-60 years) and one older (61-80 years) in Johnson County
- One adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years) and one older (61-80 years) in Linn County
- One older adult (61-80 years) in Mahaska County
- One older adult (61-80 years) in Monona County
- One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Page County
- One adult (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years) and one older (61-80 years) in Polk County
- One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) in Pottawattamie County
- One elderly (81+ years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years) in Scott County
- One older (61-80 years) in Sioux County
- Two older adults (61-80 years) in Washington County
Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted press conference at 2:30 p.m. to give further information on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor announced existing closures including restaurants and bars would be extended a week until April 7. She also ordered the closure of further retail stores.
"I am also ordering the closure of additional retail stores through April 7," Renyolds said. "Including bookstores, clothing and shoe stores, jewelry, luggage, cosmetic, perfume and beauty supply stores, florists, furniture and home furnishing stores."
Reynolds said effective at 5 p.m. March 27 through the duration of her disaster declaration, all non-essential or elective surgeries or procedures that can be delayed without "undue risk to patients" would be suspended.
"All elective dental procedures including routine hygiene, cosmetic or orthodontic procedures are suspended with the exception of emergency procedures," Reynolds said.
The governor added these actions would help preserve personal protection equipment as well as the state's health care workforce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.