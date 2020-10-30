The Iowa Department of Health reported today that there are now 124,677 positive coronavirus cases in the state. This is an increase of 2,683 from yesterday's reported total of 121,994.
As of noon, the state was reporting 1,706 COVID-19 deaths, an increase of 15 deaths.
Iowa again set a record for hospitalizations, with 606 individuals reported being hospitalized as of Friday. A new record has been set every single day since Monday this week.
ICU hospitalizations are also at their all-time high since May.
In the midst of these high numbers, both President Trump and Vice President Pence have held rallies in Des Moines, with most attendees remaining maskless.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is also hosting a rally in Des Moines Friday, but attendees will be required to remain in their cars.
In Story County, there are now 4,150 positive cases. No new deaths have been reported.
