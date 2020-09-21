An additional 410 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Iowa.
So far, 741,916 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19 and 80,702 have tested positive, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
A total of 57,876 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 and 1,269 have died due to COVID-19.
In Story County, 28,842 individuals have been tested and 3,290 individuals have tested positive. The deaths related to COVID-19 in Story County remains at 17, and 1,628 individuals in the county have recovered.
