According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 329 additional Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests in Iowa 94,464 out of the 833,677 individuals who have tested.
In Iowa, 73,282 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 1,414 individuals have died.
Four additional individuals have tested positive in Story County. In the county, 31,025 individuals have tested for COVID-19 and a total of 3,616 have tested positive.
A total of 3,008 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 in Story County and the number of deaths remain at 17.
