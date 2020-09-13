According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, a total of 701,272 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19.
Of those Iowans, 74,500 have tested positive. There have been 1,218 total COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa and 53,148 individuals have recovered.
In Story County alone 3,119 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,381 have recovered. The total number of deaths in Story County due to COVID-19 is 17.
