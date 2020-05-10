An additional 288 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state of Iowa which brings the total number of cases to 11,959.
An additional 13 deaths of COVID-19 patients has been reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, bringing the total of deaths for Iowa to 265.
Of those who have tested positive, 5,154 cases have recovered. At this time, 1 of 41 Iowans have been tested.
