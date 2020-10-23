Iowa has now surpassed 112,824 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,850 since yesterday's report.
Another 26 individuals have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total death count to 1,620.
In Story County, 25 more people have tested positive. The county's death count remains at 18.
Hospitalizations again broke a new record, with 536 people across the state currently in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.
