According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 64 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the total to 298 positive cases in Iowa. A previously identified case in Black Hawk county was not from Iowa. There have been a total of 4,375 negative tests conducted, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the location and ages of the 64 new cases are:
Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Boone County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Buchanan County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)
Dubuque County, 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Harrison County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Linn County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
Polk County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
Poweshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
Taylor County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
A 24-hour public hotline has been established for questions regarding COVID-19. It can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
