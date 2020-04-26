The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of an additional 384 positive COVID-19 cases, making a total of 5,476 positive cases in Iowa.
IDPH also reported an additional six deaths, for a total of 118. There have been 1,900 recovered Iowans. At this time, the IDPH said 36,090 Iowans have been tested.
The five deaths were reported in the following counties:
- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) in Black Hawk County.
- 1 elderly adult (81+) in Clinton County.
- 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years) in Des Moines County.
- 1 adult (18-40 years) and 1 elderly adult (81+) in Johnson County.
- 1 elderly adult (81+) in Linn County.
A public hotline has also been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
