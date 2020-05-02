The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 757 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total positive cases in Iowa to 8,641.
Of these new cases, 87 percent are from the 22 counties still under restrictions and 493 of the 757 cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor of Iowa.
An additional five deaths have occurred and a total of 49,727 Iowans have been tested. At this time, 1 in 63 Iowans have been tested.
The five deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Two older adults (61-80 years) in Linn County
- One older adult in Polk County
- One older adult in Tama County
- One older adult in Woodbury County
As of now, 353 Iowans are hospitalized and 3,156 Iowans have recovered .
For more information, the state of Iowa has updated the dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov. the new dashboard will be updated daily and include cases, deaths and tests conducted in each country and demographic information.
