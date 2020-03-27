Editor's note: This article will be updated following Gov. Reynolds' press conference today at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be live-streamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been informed of 56 more positive cases of COVID-19, making a total of 235 positive cases in the state.
3,740 negative tests have been conducted by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs as of today.
Two Iowans with COVID-19 passed away last night, one elderly adult, 81+ years old in Poweshiek County and one older adult, 61-80 years old from Allamakee County. There have now been three total deaths related to COVID-19 in Iowa.
The United States overtook Italy and China on March 26 with the most confirmed cases on COVID-19 world-wide. At the time of reporting, there have now been 86,012 cases reported in the U.S. compared to 81,897 in China and 80,589 in Italy, according to Johns Hopkins University.
According to the IDPH, the locations and ages of the 56 new cases in Iowa are:
- Benton County: One middle-age adult, 41-60 years old.
- Black Hawk County: Two middle-age adults, 41-60 years old.
- Butler County: One older adult, 61-80 years old.
- Cedar County: One middle-age adult, 41-60 years old.
- Cerro Gordo County: One older adult, 61-80 years old.
- Clinton County: One middle-age adult, 41-60 years old.
- Dallas County: One adult, 18-40 years old, and one elderly adult, 81+ years old.
- Dickinson County: One older adult, 61-80 years old.
- Dubuque County: Two middle-age adults, 41-60 years old.
- Hardin County: One middle-age adult, 41-60 years old.
- Harrison County: One middle-age adult, 41-60 years old, and three older adults, 61-80 years old.
- Henry County: One elderly adult, 81+ years old.
- Iowa County: One adult, 18-40 years old.
- Johnson County: Two adults, 18-40 years old, five middle-age, 41-60 years old, and two older adults, 61-80 years old.
- Linn County: Three adults, 18-40 years old, and seven older adults 61-80 years old.
- Mahaska County: One middle-age adult, 41-60 years old.
- Monona Count: One elderly adult, 81+ years old.
- Marshall County: One adult, 18-40 years old.
- Montgomery County: One middle-age adult, 41-60 years old.
- Muscatine County: One middle-age adult, 41-60 years old.
- Page County: One older, 61-80 years old.
- Polk County: One adult, 18-40 years old, one middle-age adult, 41-60 years old, and two older adults, 61-80 years old.
- Tama County: One elderly adult, 81+ years old.
- Washington County: One adult, 18-40 years old, and two older adults, 61-80 years old.
- Webster County: One adult, 18-40 years old.
- Winneshiek County: One adult, 18-40 years old.
- Woodbury County: One older adult, 61-80 years old.
- Wright County: One middle-age adult, 41-60 years old.
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions and concerns involving COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 and can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
