The Line Dancing Club (LDC) at Iowa State is a perfect opportunity for beginners to learn how to line dance. The club meets from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday in the Farm Bureau Pavilion in Kildee Hall.
The LDC performs at social events and teaches audiences how to do a simple line dance.
Bethany Shane is one of the co-presidents of the LDC and a junior studying biology. Shane has been a part of the LDC for three years.
“I’ve made a lot of friends within the Line Dancing Club,” Shane said. “It’s a lot of people that are from different majors, so it’s really cool to see like a lot of people from different backgrounds come together and have fun.”
During the first few meetings of the year, the LDC teaches around five or six dances. Then each week after, the first half of practice is review, and the second half is teaching.
“People catch on pretty quickly,” Shane said. “It’s pretty cool.”
Byron Frank is a senior in mechanical engineering and the treasurer of the LDC. Frank has been in the club for four years.
“I had done line dancing for five years before [college] in FFA, so [I had] a little bit experience coming in,” Frank said.
The executive team for the LDC teaches most of the dances the entire club learns.
Jessica Theobald, a sophomore studying animal ecology, is another member of the club.
“No one judges you and we all just have fun,” Theobald said.
Morgan Debuhr is a sophomore studying psychology and also a member of the LDC.
“It’s laid back; there’s not really like a serious commitment to it,” Debuhr said. “It’s just come when you can, when you want to.”
The club’s membership ranges from 30 to 50 people, and practices are relaxed on attendance. Membership fees are $15 for a full year or $10 for one semester. Membership fees cover the cost of equipment and clothing discounts.
For more information about the LDC, visit the Student Organization website.
