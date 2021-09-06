Students will have the opportunity to explore hundreds of Iowa State student organizations at ClubFest this Wednesday September 8.
ClubFest will return to an in-person event for the fall semester. ClubFest will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in and around the Memorial Union on Wednesday.
ClubFest hosts hundreds of Iowa State clubs and organizations for students to explore. Students can get involved in any of the university’s more than 900 clubs and student organizations on campus.
Booths will be located outside of the Memorial Union near the West Loop and on the terraces. Indoors, booths will be spread out throughout the building in the Great Hall, the Sun Room, the Oak Room, the South Ballroom, the Campanile Room and the Cardinal Room.
Students are encouraged to connect with three clubs at ClubFest, according to the Memorial Union Student Engagement. Students should choose one club related to their major, one related to a hobby or personal interest and one that involves something they have never tried.
More information about fall ClubFest, including a full list of participating clubs, can be found at the Student Engagement website.
