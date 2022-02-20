The City of Ames is hosting an EcoChat to discuss the new Climate Action Plan (CAP). The meeting will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Farwell T. Brown Auditorium at the Ames Public Library.
The agenda will include a background on the project, discussing the selection of Sustainability Solutions Group, finding a reduction goal and next steps in the process. Staying up to date with information on the CAP will also be issued during the meeting.
The community can attend the EcoChat in person or virtually over Zoom. The link to the meeting will be available on www.amespubliclibrary.org/events the day of the event.
CAP is a plan aimed toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) in Ames while helping the community understand the effects and create a plan to reduce GHGs. The CAP Steering Committee, consisting of the mayor and other City Council members, is currently making processes for the CAP. Consultants for the CAP have been producing scenarios of energy-use and emissions actions from now until 2050.
CAP was established in the City of Ames in 2020, and the expected completion date is Sept. 2022.
The public is encouraged to get involved by attending the event, providing feedback and asking questions.
For more information, visit the City of Ames website, or contact Susan Gwiasda, susan.gwiasda@cityofames.org.
