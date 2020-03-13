All tours of the city of Ames facilities and the use of meeting rooms by outside groups will be discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release by the city of Ames.
The city of Ames will discontinue all tours starting within its facilities March 16 through April 3, and the Ames Public Library will discontinue its programs and close the use of the library rooms.
“We regret this temporary disruption, but are confident everyone will understand these actions are geared to helping protect the health and safety of our citizens and continuing to provide essential City services to the public,” said Ames Mayor John Haila in a statement.
The city board meetings, commission meetings and the City Council meetings will be open, though city staff are looking for options to move meetings to a conference call format. City officials will review the situation at the end of this period and determine whether to extend this decision.
The steps taken are an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the press release, for the medical system to be fully functional and not overwhelmed. Haila said the city is working with its local partners to develop a plan for the impact of COVID-19 within the community.
“Two weeks ago, we never could have imagined how the lives of everyone in our country would be altered by COVID-19,” Haila said. “The city of Ames is not immune from this situation. I can assure you that the City is doing everything possible to deal with this crisis. However, each of us must be prepared to incorporate increased precautions into our everyday actions by following the advice of our medical experts: wash your hands frequently, adhere to social distancing, and stay home if you are sick.”
The city may implement new changes in services and it is recommended by the mayor to follow information sent by public health authorities.
