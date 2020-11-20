The Ames Police Department is investigating after a hit and run, which resulted with a woman with a serious head injury and her dog killed.
Police responded to a call just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on 2100 block of Oakwood Road, and found a woman and dog injured on the road, according to the news release.
The woman was transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center to be treated for a serious head injury and the dog died of internal injuries shortly after, according to the release.
The vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival, according to the release, though police found a broken passenger side mirror at the accident scene.
Officers are looking for a 2018 or newer dark gray Subaru with a missing passenger side mirror, according to the release.
Those who have any information about the accident are encouraged to either call the police department at 239-5133, the tip line 239-5533 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or text a tip, Text "PCCS" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
