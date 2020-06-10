The Ames NAACP and the city of Ames will host a town hall with the topic of social justice.
Ames NAACP President Edna Young Clinton released a statement regarding the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was asphyxiated by former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.
“Residents of Ames and Story County, we can no longer sit back and idyllically believe that this will not, or cannot, happen in our communities,” Clinton said in the statement. “Therefore it is time that we do something. That we come together as a community and cease simply talking. Talking is no longer enough. There has to be some type of evidence to say and to indicate that policing in Ames, Iowa, is consciously, moment by moment, giving priority to protect and serve all in its truest sense of the words.”
“Taking the Lead 2020,” is one of four town halls that will open up the discussion of social justice.
The first event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday with the topic of policing and justice as well as topics surrounding policies, processes, accountability and communication practices within the local police departments.
Iowa State Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Reg Stewart will be moderating the event. Ames Police Chief Charles Cychosz and Iowa State Police Chief Michael Newton will also be panelists of the event.
The town hall will begin with opening remarks from Ames Mayor John Haila and the Ames NAACP President Edna Clinton and take place on Zoom and residents can call 888-475-4499 to phone in during the meeting.
The town hall will also be broadcasted live on Mediacom Channel 12, livestreamed through the city’s website and YouTube channel. The video will also be archived on the city of Ames website.
