Student Government hosted a joint meeting with Ames City Council as well as fulfilled funding requests at Wednesday night’s meeting.
Starting off the evening, Student Government met the Ames City Council to discuss the 2020 census, upcoming construction and sustainable measures the city is taking.
Members of the council discussed the importance of the 2020 census with regards to reporting residencies as well as jobs available with a starting wage of $21.50 in Story County.
Campustown was also a topic of discussion, specifically touching on future construction. Lincoln Way is one of the anticipated projects, which will be under construction during the summer with the hope of being done in the fall.
Additionally, sustainability was reviewed with composting efforts between the city and campus being highlighted by the council and the Senate.
Then, Student Government moved into its regularly scheduled meeting with discussing a bill to fund Ames Flyer.
Ames Flyer is an organization that is currently assisting 30 to 40 students with flight training. The group asked for $3,377.50 from the Special Projects account to cover a new flight simulator system.
The bill passed by a vote of 28-0-1.
Student Government also reviewed a funding bill to allow the Women’s Fastpitch Softball Club to travel to Mizzou for an extra game before Regionals occur. The club asked for $170.05 from the Senate Discretionary account to transport 18 players and two coaches.
The bill passed by a vote of 28-0-1.
The Filipino Student Association also asked for their travel expenses to be covered by the Senate Discretionary account. The organization will be traveling to the Midwest Filipino American Summit and asked for its $186.55 registration fees and travel costs to be funded.
The bill passed by a vote of 28-0-1.
KURE Fest is an annual event held by 88.5 KURE radio station that allows a free concert for students in the month of October. The organization requested $30,900 from the Events account to finance artist bookings, production and AV fees, advertising, security and backline.
The bill passed by a vote of 28-0-0.
Furthermore, Senate approved a bill to recognize professors for using the Open Education Resources (OER), which offers free or low-cost alternatives to textbooks for students with “32 courses reported utilizing OERs in 2019, which saved students approximately $147,500,” according to the document.
The bill passed by a vote of 28-0-0.
With only two more meetings left for the 2019-20 Senate, a special shoutout went out to Sen. Hans Riensche, senior in agricultural business, for spending his 21st birthday at Student Government’s weekly meeting.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The Senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
