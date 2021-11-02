Mayoral election
Mayor John Haila has been re-elected to serve a second term as Mayor of Ames during the Nov. 2 election. Haila ran unopposed during this election cycle.
Haila was originally elected as Mayor of Ames on Nov. 7, 2017. He filled the seat after longtime mayor, Ann Campbell, retired from the position. Haila was first sworn in as Mayor of Ames on Jan. 2, 2018.
Haila will be sworn in for his second term in January 2022. His second term will last until December 2026.
Haila has said that the most important issues for the city to prioritize are the ongoing Ames 2040 Plan, the Climate Action Plan, mental health throughout the community and soon, the 2022 budget.
“During last week’s meeting with Student Government, they also acknowledged that [mental health] was an issue and a very important topic to work on in our community,” said Haila.
Haila also said how important it is for students to engage with the city government. He said that students may not know all of the opportunities available to them through the City of Ames.
“We are looking for additional ways to further engage students in our community. We’re looking forward to exploring new ways to get them further involved,” said Haila.
Haila said that because Iowa State students make up half of the population of the city, they also have a lot to contribute to the community.
Before serving as Mayor of Ames, Haila served as President of the Ames Transit Agency Board of Trustees from 2015 to 2017.
Haila is also a graduate of Iowa State, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture. He has lived in Ames for the past 10 years, along with his wife, Mary Haila. His two children and eight grandchildren also reside in Ames.
The Iowa State Daily reached out to Mayor Haila for a comment about his re-election, but did not receive an immediate response.
Ames City Council
At-Large Rep. Amber Corrieri was elected to her third term on the Ames City Council, beating challenger Awein Majak. This was the only contested seat on the Ames City Council during this election cycle.
Corrieri was originally elected to the position in November 2013 and was re-elected for a second term in November 2017.
Corrieri serves as the director of Corporate Compliance and Communications at Mainstream Living. She has lived in Ames for the past two decades with her husband, Damien Corrieri, and their two children.
Corrieri said that she is excited to move forward with the new projects started in the last year. She referenced the Climate Action Plan, the Indoor Aquatic Center, the Downtown Plaza and the State Avenue affordable housing project as specific projects she was excited to continue working on as a part of City Council.
“As a council we need to try to find ways to encourage more development in our downtown areas and hopefully bring more people to Ames, whether they chose to live here or just visit,” said Corrieri.
Corrieri also discussed the increased voter turnout within Story County compared to the previous election cycle four years ago. In November 2017, 10,695 ballots were cast or 17.63 percent of registered voters. In Tuesday's election, 14,659 ballots were cast or 20.99 percent of registered voters.
“I’m always a proponent of trying to get more people involved in local elections as I think that those of us who serve on city council and school board have far more impact on day-to-day lives of residents than your state or federal officials do,” said Corrieri.
Corrieri also credited the Ames School Board elections with increasing voter turnout during this election cycle.
“I certainly think that the school board election probably drove a higher turnout, but I’m just pleased that more people are engaging with local government and hope that we see high turnout in future elections,” said Corrieri.
Challenger Awein Majak said of the outcome of the election that it was not about winning or losing, but about bringing the issues to the table.
“I still live in this city, and I’m still gonna run again and bring up more issues,” said Majak.
Majak offered congratulations to all candidates on the Ames City Council and Ames School Board who won their elections.
Former Ames School Board member Anita Rollins has been elected to serve on the Ames City Council for Ward 3. Rollins ran for the position unopposed.
Rollins will begin her term on the Ames City Council in January 2022. Her term will last until December 2026.
Rollins has said she would like to focus on affordable housing, transportation accessibility, and community outreach while serving as on the City Council.
Rollins said she believes that mental health is one of the biggest problems facing the Ames community and entire country at this time. She would like to expand outreach for the city’s existing Mental Health Workshops to promote additional engagement and expand the event’s impact on the community.
Rollins previously served on the Ames School Board from 2006 to 2009. She also previously worked at Iowa State as a faculty member with the Science Bound program. Rollins retired from the university in 2018. Rollins has lived in Ames for the past 31 years.
The Iowa State Daily reached out to Anita Rollins for a comment about the election, but did not receive an immediate response.
Ward 1 Rep. Gloria Betcher has been re-elected to serve a third term on the Ames City Council.
She ran for re-election unopposed.
Betcher was originally elected to the position in November 2013 and was re-elected for a second term in November 2017.
Betcher said that the most pressing issues facing Ames right now are centered around climate action, affordable housing, civic engagement and the reduction in the trust of the government.
“Civic engagement and building trust in local government are both challenges and tremendous opportunities. Building trust and promoting residents’ engagement can help us to develop innovative and creative solutions to other imminent issues,” said Betcher.
Betcher also said she would like to explore opportunities to uplift the Ames women and residents of color who have shaped the community throughout its history.
“I'm looking [forward] to sharing the dais with the first woman of color Ames has ever elected to Council. This is a change that's long past due. With the addition of more diverse voices and ideas on Council and City boards and commissions, we're better positioned to meet Council's goal of helping Ames become a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community,” said Betcher.
In addition to serving on the Ames City Council, Betcher works as a teaching professor in the department of English at Iowa State. She also works as a historic preservation consultant.
Betcher moved to Ames in 1993 to join the university’s faculty. She lives with her husband Douglas Biggs.
