President Donald Trump extended national social-distancing guidelines through April 30 during a March 29 Rose Garden press conference, a date well-beyond his previously expressed hopes for the United States to open up “by Easter.”
“During this period, it’s very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines,” Trump said in his press conference. “Have to follow the guidelines. Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread.”
The social distancing guidelines call for people to maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other, avoid non-essential travel and groups of more than 10 people among other recommendations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Social distancing guidelines, alongside state and municipal measures ordering bars, restaurants and other businesses closed, have resulted in millions of layoffs around the country, with 41,890 people filing for unemployment in Iowa alone in the week ending March 21, compared to 2,229 the week before, according to Department of Labor data.
The president’s extension of the guidelines come as Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter said during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ press conference March 29 the peak number of cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Iowa may still be two or three weeks out, putting it in mid to late-April.
Trump had previously called for the country to return to work to avoid further detrimental impacts on the economy.
“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” Trump said in a tweet March 22. “At the end of the 15 day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go!”
Trump bowed to recommendations from his advisers towards the end of the 15 day period, as a top government health official Dr. Anthony Fauci said potentially between 100,000 to 200,000 Americans could die from the disease based on current projections in a CNN interview March 29.
In response to the economic damage the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought, Congress passed the CARES Act which Trump signed March 26. Iowa Workforce Development, the state’s employment agency, updated its paid leave policy to be in-line with the provisions of the new act.
“Iowa Workforce Development has implemented updates to its leave policy for filing unemployment insurance benefits following the enactment of the CARES Act,” according to a March 30 press release. “Effective immediately, employees who are or will be laid off, or are unable to work for reasons related to COVID-19, will no longer be required to use all paid leave prior to being eligible for unemployment insurance benefits.”
The change is not retroactive and claims will not be backdated for new or existing claims by individuals who work for employers, according to the release.
