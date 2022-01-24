The Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics will be holding their annual Women Impacting ISU reception Tuesday at 4 p.m.
According to the Catt Center’s webpage, twelve women from Iowa State have been selected by a team of staff, faculty and students are to be featured in the 2022 Women Impacting ISU Calendar.
Susan Cloud, the communications specialist for the Catt Center, said the reception will not only recognize the 2022 honorees, but the 2021 honorees as well.
“Normally we would recognize just the honorees from this year’s calendar, but this year we are also recognizing the 2021 calendar honorees because we were not able to have an event last January,” Cloud said.
The individuals who were selected consist of Iowa State students, faculty and staff members.
According to the Catt Center’s webpage, the 2022 honorees include:
- Mariana Gonzalez- senior in political science and public relations
- Vayda Wilkins- senior in civil engineering
- Samantha Cross- associate professor of marketing
- Heike Hofmann- professor of statistics and professor in charge of data science
- Surya Mallapragada- associate vice president for research in the College of Engineering, Anson Marston Distinguished Professor and Carol Vohs Johnson Chair of Chemical and Biological Engineering
- Xuan Hien Nguyen- associate professor of mathematics
- Hilary Seo- dean of library services
- Ann Marie VanDerZanden- associate provost for academic programs and professor of horticulture
- Jennifer Leptien- director of learning communities
- Pamela Newsome- custodian II
- Jessica Shannon- assistant director of nursing and patient services at Thielen Student Health Center
- Virginia Speight- director of residence life
“During the program, we say a little bit about each honoree, and they come to the podium to receive a certificate,” Cloud said. “After the program, which lasts approximately 30 minutes, we unveil the calendar, and people can pick up as many as they’d like to take.”
While the 2022 calendars are being offered at the reception, according to the Catt Center’s webpage, they will also be available in late January at various locations across campus, such as the Memorial Union, Beardshear Hall and the Catt Center.
The free event will be held in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union, according to Cloud, with a reception starting at 3:30 p.m. The event will last until 5 p.m. and will also be live streamed for individuals who can not attend in person. The live stream will begin at 4 p.m.
