Iowa State’s Campus Service Council will host volunteer opportunities for students and the Ames community from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Various volunteer projects will happen simultaneously throughout the day. Students can make t-shirt dog toys for local animal shelters, write letters to children at nearby hospitals, make t-shirt bags for Salvation Army, create tie blankets and pick up litter near College Creek.
“Volunteering is something that I am passionate about and love to do,” said Kaitlyn Bean, the president of the Campus Service Council. “My favorite part is working with people who love their community and aspire to see a difference made.”
Working with students for over six years, the Campus Service Council, formerly known as “CyServe” and “Campus Service Crew,” will partner with local businesses such as Raising Readers, Reiman Gardens, Overflow and Campus Town for the event.
At these organizations, students will be able to price home goods in bins and stock shelving products, distribute and organize information for families and cut out paper stencils for fall pumpkin events. Students pick which specific time slots to volunteer for during the day.
Volunteers going off-campus will be provided free transportation to and from their respective destinations due to potentially limited parking. Students are instructed to go to the west side of the Memorial Union near the Maintenance Shop upon check-in to meet an executive member.
Students that wish to give back but cannot make it to the Campus Service Day event are encouraged to donate. Canned food and hygiene supplies are being accepted until Friday in the Hall lobbies of Carver, Kildee, Curtiss, MacKay and the Memorial Union Main Lounge.
“Campus Service Council is for everyone,” Bean said. “You do not need to have experience in volunteering or leadership, and we would love for you to join us as we strive to make Ames and Iowa State a better place through volunteering.”
The Campus Service Council strives to be the link between volunteer organizations and Story County. The group’s goal is to provide volunteer opportunities in an easy-to-access manner and make these opportunities known throughout the community.
Suggested items to donate can be found on the Campus Service Council’s website. Students looking to register can sign-up early and check in at the main lounge of the Memorial Union upon arrival.
