C-SPAN will visit Iowa State on Friday.
The cable news public affairs broadcaster is bringing the “C-SPAN Campaign 2020 Bus” to Iowa State's campus. The bus will park west of the Memorial Union near Lake LaVerne between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Shannon Augustus, a marketing representative with C-SPAN, said the bus contains interactive tablets people can use to test their knowledge about the U.S. government and learn about the 2020 election.
There are 11 interactive tablets on the bus those interested can use.
“It’s also a mobile classroom and production studio,” Augustus said.
The network is reviving their “Voices from the Road” program that aired in 2016 — broadcasting short clips of voters who agree to be interviewed.
“We’re asking students about issues they would like presidential candidates to address and why,” Augustus said.
Students can stop by the bus if they have something they want the 2020 presidential candidates to address.
“What we do with those is we tweet them out and send them back to the network, and some of them may actually air [on C-SPAN],” Augustus said.
The bus is undertaking a 13-day tour of Iowa, including visits to the University of Iowa, Grinnell College, Drake University and Iowa State. Following Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, the bus will follow the 2020 primary race as it unfolds — moving onto “New Hampshire, Nevada and throughout the country to continue to promote and enhance C-SPAN’s extensive political coverage and resources,” according to an email Augustus sent the Daily.
