In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that created the constitutional right to abortion, Friday.
After weeks of debate, the court’s controversial decision will give states the power to create specific abortion laws for their state. States will be free to reduce or outlaw abortions.
A draft of the Roe v. Wade decision was leaked in early May. This initial draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was obtained and published by the news site Politico.
The Supreme Court marshal was called to investigate the leak. This is an ongoing investigation.
Since the leak, the public has taken to social media with controversial opinions regarding the topic of abortions and their subsequent ban.
According to the Washington Post, 13 states have laws in place that will take effect to ban abortions within 30 days. These laws are known as “trigger bans” and are made with the intention to take effect as soon as Roe V. Wade is overturned.
These states are Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and South Carolina are five states that do not currently have trigger laws in place. However, courts have recently struck down laws that ban most or all abortions. It is predicted that these states will put laws in place to ban abortion now that Roe V. Wade has been overturned.
Now that states are free to reduce access to abortions or outlaw them, there are anticipated to be more fights in court regarding what states can do to limit abortion procedures taking place outside state borders.
The Supreme Court’s holding will not be final until its publishing date, which will likely be within the next two months.
The official court opinion document can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.