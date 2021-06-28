Update: Monday afternoon Iowa State sent out an ISU Alert saying that the situation was all clear and that normal activities may resume. No information has been given as to what was in the package.
Monday morning, students received an ISU Alert warning of a suspicious package in Frederiksen Court.
The alert says that the package was found near 33 Freddy Court. Officers evacuated surrounding buildings and relocated students and staff to the community center, Iowa State University said in a statement.
Students are being asked to stay away from the area.
This story is developing. Check back for updates as more information will be provided as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.