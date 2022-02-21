A post on the app Yik Yak Monday evening threatened the Iowa State community, warning people to avoid Carver Hall Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Yik Yak is a social media platform that allows users to post anonymously.
"Some of y'all are ok, don't come to carver tomorrow 4:30 p.m.," the post read.
It was posted about 4:30 p.m. and was taken down by the app by 6 p.m. The user's location was within two miles of campus.
The Iowa State University Police Department had no statement as of Monday evening but said they are looking into the threat.
If you have any information about this threat, please contact ISU Police at (515)294-4428.
