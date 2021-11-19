Iowa States Department of Safety sent out a notification of another sexual assault occurring at Iowa State on Nov. 19. Students received the email from Iowa State’s Department of safety about the incident this afternoon.
Occurring around midnight at Alpha Tau Omega’s house on 2122 Lincoln way. ATO released a statement regarding the allegation and is in the process of removing the member from the chapter.
“The alleged assault was not in conjunction with any ATO activity or event,” the ATO statement said. “Once informed of the situation, our chapter’s leadership began the swift and immediate process of removing this member from the chapter, resulting in his full dissociation with Aloha Tau Omega.”
