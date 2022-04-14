The Ames Police presence in the 1800 block of Maxwell attempting to negotiate with a suicidal person Thursday evening, according to an Instagram post from Ames Police.
Police ask that individuals avoid the area whilst negotiations are ongoing. Officers have contained the area, and according to the post, nobody besides the individual being negotiated with is present in the home.
As police work to resolve the situation this story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.