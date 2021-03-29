The body of an Iowa State student was found by search and rescue barely 24 hours after a boat accident which resulted in the fatality of another student, announced Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons, Monday morning.
Names of the students have not yet been released.
The Iowa State Crew Club was practicing at Little Wall Lake Sunday morning when their boat capsized. Three students were rescued after the 911 call was received at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The body of one student was recovered Sunday afternoon.
The search wrapped up around 8 p.m. Sunday and resumed at sunrise Monday morning, around 7 a.m.
Timmons said with the help of technology offered by the Ventura Fire Department, they were able to quickly locate the final body. The imaging technology allowed officials to locate the potential body and narrow down the search area.
“We got the DNR folks in the water and they were able to positively identify the body,” Timmons said.
The body was positively identified around 9:45 a.m., almost exactly 24 hours after the initial 911 call was received.
Timmons said finding the body quickly was important due to weather conditions that would make it risky for divers to be in the water. High winds created choppy waters that, combined with cold water temperatures, would make it dangerous for the search and rescue crew.
The lake ranges from 6 feet to 12 feet deep with low visibility.
“Visibility is zero,” Timmons said.
Timmons could not comment on whether or not the students were wearing life jackets. Due to athletic and flexibility purposes, individuals who participate in rowing are not usually required to wear life vests. It is not known whether these students were required to be wearing vests.
Investigation of the accident is still underway and there is no specific information available yet about why the boat capsized, but high winds made for choppy waters Sunday morning as well. The lake completely unfroze just a few weeks ago, meaning water temperature could sit around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
In a statement issued Sunday evening, Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen said they are providing support to club members and their families.
