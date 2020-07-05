There have been an additional 320 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa, making for a total of 31,243 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no additional deaths, keeping the death toll at 721 statewide.
Of those that have tested positive, a total of 24,671 Iowans have recovered.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 766, and the county remains at three deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.