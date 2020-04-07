The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified of 102 additional COVID-19 cases on April 7 which makes a total of 1,048 positive cases in the state. The IDPH was also notified of one additional death, which makes 26 total. There was 1,017 cases that came back negative, totaling to 11,670 negative tests to date.
The reported death was an elderly adult (81+ years) from Benton County.
According to IDPH, the 102 additional cases include:
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Benton County
Three adults (18-40 years) from Black Hawk County
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Buena Vista County
One older adult (61-80 years) from Delaware County
Two older adults (61-80 years) from Des Moines County
One adult (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years) and one older adult (61-80 years) from Dubuque County
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Greene County
One adult (18-40 years) from Hamilton County
One child (0-17 years), one adult (18-40 years) and two middle-aged adults (41-60 years) from Henry County
10 adults (18-40 years), four middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years) and one elderly adult (81+ years) from Johnson County
Four adults (18-40 years), five middle-aged adults (41-60 years) and two older adults (61-80 years) from Linn County
Seven adults (18-40 years), three middle-age adults (41-60 years) and three older adults (61-80 years) from Louisa County
One middle-age adult (41-60 years) from Mahaska County
One adult (18-40 years) from Marion County
Two adults (18-40 years) from Marshall County
Two children (0-17 years), three adults (18-40 years), three middle-age adults (41-60 years) and two older adults (61-80 years) from Muscatine County
One adult (18-40 years) and one older adult (61-80 years) from Polk County
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Pottawattamie County
Six adults (18-40 years), five middle-age adults (41-60 years) and three older adults (61-80 years) from Scott County
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Story County
Three older adults (61-80 years) and three elderly (81+ years) from Tama County
One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Warren County
One adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years) and one elderly (81+ years) from Washington County
One adult (18-40 years) from Woodbury County
Gov. Kim Reynolds hosted a press conference at 11 a.m. discussing the additional cases and what the future holds for the state and medical procedures.
