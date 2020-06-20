The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 297 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, bringing the total to 25,424 positive cases.
A total of 249,207 Iowans have been tested overall.
There has been one additional reported death, making a total of 681 deaths statewide.
An additional 230 Iowans have recovered, bringing the total number of statewide recoveries to 15,904.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 404. The number of deaths in Story County is three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.