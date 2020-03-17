This article will be updated as more information is released surrounding COVID-19 and the Iowa State community.
March 17, 1:10 p.m.: ISU Dining announced in a tweet that all locations will be transitioning to carry-out service only immediately until March 31.
March 17, 12:18 p.m.: The ISU Police Department (ISU PD) will be suspending its SafeRide services, ride-alongs and fingerprinting services due to growing concerns over COVID-19, according to a statement on Twitter this morning.
ISU PD will continue to have dispatchers answering phones and police officers responding to calls for service, according to the thread of tweets.
March 17, 10:52 a.m.: All theaters, gyms, casinos, senior centers and adult daycare facilities are ordered to close at noon on March 17 in Iowa, while all bars and restaurants were ordered to only serve food in a carry-out and drive-through capacity beginning at the same time according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
March 17, 9:40 a.m.: While campus services like dining and housing will remain open, the university is closing several facilities including Parks Library, University Museums, and Rec Services. More closures can be found on Iowa State’s changes and closures page.
Iowa State is asking all campus employers to make flexible accommodations for employees to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, said President Wendy Wintersteen in an email.
March 14, 1:27 p.m.: All Iowa State university-related non-essential domestic travel has been prohibited until further notice, effective immediately, according to a statement from President Wendy Wintersteen.
March 13, 7:08 p.m.: In a press release issued Friday evening, Big 12 Senior Associate Commissioner Bob Burda announced that all spring sports will be canceled for the remainder of the academic year.
March 13, 4:43 p.m.: President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in response to COVID-19 this afternoon.
March 12, 5:32 p.m.: The university announced that all Iowa State events, activities and exhibitions, on or off campus, must be canceled, postponed or virtualized, effective Monday, March 16, and continuing through Saturday, April 4, 2020.
March 12, 3:19 p.m.: NCAA President Mark Emmert announced the inevitable news Thursday afternoon that the NCAA would be canceling all remaining winter and spring postseason tournaments.
March 12, 10:54 a.m.: A day after NCAA president Mark Emmert announced that all NCAA postseason tournaments will be held without fans, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced at an 11 a.m. press conference on Thursday that the Big 12 will cancel its postseason basketball tournaments completely
March 11, 4:38 p.m.: Iowa State gymnastics has decided that the meet Friday against Air Force will be restricted to families and key essential staff.
March 11, 1:52 p.m.: All Iowa State classes will move online beginning March 23 and will continue through April 3, according to a statement from President Wendy Wintersteen.
March 10, 6:31 p.m.: The office of Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in a press release Tuesday there are an additional five cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County. All of the individuals who are "presumptive positive" cases are between the ages of 61 and 80 and were also on the cruise in Egypt as the seven other Johnson County cases.
March 9, 6:11 p.m.: Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation and announced another five “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 in Iowa late Monday, bringing the total of presumptive cases in the state to eight.
March 8, 6:25 p.m.: There are three “presumptive positive” cases of COVID-19 in Iowa. The governor said all three cases are Johnson County residents and all are currently in self-isolation.
March 4, 5:01 p.m.: Iowa State suspended spring break study abroad programs Wednesday for Africa, Asia and Europe because of the COVID-19 threats.
Feb. 29, 2:15 p.m.: Students studying abroad in Italy are set to return to the U.S. earlier than expected as Iowa State has prohibited all travel to Italy in response to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning which recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy.
An email from Jennifer Hogan, program coordinator for design administration, informed some of those studying abroad that they need to depart from Italy by March 6 but are recommended to leave Italy as soon as possible.
Jan 28. 12:11 p.m.: President Wendy Wintersteen responded to the ongoing-novel coronavirus outbreak by sending an email to the Iowa State community that said the university is prohibiting travel to China by students and employees until it is safe to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.