The Iowa State University Police arrested an individual Friday in the investigation of several burglaries inside campus buildings between Sept. 14 and 25.
Donavan Dean Cirksena, 41, was arrested and is being held in the Story County Jail.
Cirksena was found in possession of items stolen from Black Engineering, Curtiss Hall, Enrollment Services and the Forker Building.
The items stolen included computers, electronics and tools with a value estimated at $30,105.
Many of the stolen items were recovered, according to a news release.
Cirksena, an Ames resident, does not have a known affiliation with the university.
In relation to the Iowa State thefts, Cirksena was charged with ongoing criminal conduct (class B felony), theft 1st degree (class C felony), two counts of burglary 3rd degree (class D felony), theft 2nd degree (class D felony), five counts of theft 3rd degree (aggravated misdemeanor) and criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor).
To increase personal safety, the ISU Police Department recommends individuals secure their personal belongings and lock doors to offices, windows, cabinets and drawers when not in use.
Suspicious individuals or incidents can be reported to the ISU Police Department at 515-294-4428.
