The Ames Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning at the River Valley Credit Union.
Bank employees said the suspect revealed a handgun and demanded money, leaving with an undisclosed amount, according to a press release.
Witnesses said the suspect was an adult Black male wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, sunglasses and a black face mask.
The suspect was last seen entering a black minivan in the bank parking lot.
The bank is located at 2811 E. 13th St. in Ames.
Police responded to the incident at 9:30 a.m. The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.
