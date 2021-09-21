Breaking News Placeholder

The Ames Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning at the River Valley Credit Union.

Bank employees said the suspect revealed a handgun and demanded money, leaving with an undisclosed amount, according to a press release.

armed robbery suspect

The suspect was seen wearing a dark hoodie and sunglasses. 

Witnesses said the suspect was an adult Black male wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, sunglasses and a black face mask. 

The suspect was last seen entering a black minivan in the bank parking lot. 

The bank is located at 2811 E. 13th St. in Ames. 

Police responded to the incident at 9:30 a.m. The incident is still under investigation. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.

