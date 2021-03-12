In an email sent out Friday morning, Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen announced a "new normal" to be expected for the 2021-2022 school year.
Wintersteen said in the email that they are planning to return in-person classes, labs, studios, residence, dining, student activities and campus events to pre-pandemic levels.
"As we move forward, the foundation of our “new normal” will be based on appropriate health practices, an assumption that vaccinations will be widely available, and our deep commitment to academic quality and supporting an excellent student experience," she said in the email.
Wintersteen said this is part of a progression of steps to return to normal, including the announcement of an in-person commencement this spring and a recent Board of Regents decision to lift the ban on international travel.
She also announced the formation of the "Moving Forward Committee," a committee dedicated to establishing plans for the upcoming school year. This committee is chaired by Vice President for Extension and Outreach, John Lawrence.
Wintersteen said the Moving Forward Committee will be working with the existing groups and committees including Academic Continuity, Workforce Protection, Research Continuity, Housing and Dining, Public Health and others to help bring the everyone back to campus in the fall.
"Together, these groups will create the framework for the upcoming year that will guide units and departments in making decisions locally," the email said. "The committee will bring high level issues to senior leaders as needed."
Wintersteen said they will continue to inform campus regarding upcoming plans for the next year through email communications, Inside Iowa State and the COVID-19 response website.
