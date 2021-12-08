An email from the Iowa State Department of Safety warns students of yet another sexual assault on campus on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Department of Safety’s statement, the incident occurred on Dec. 1 in Helser Hall, which is located on campus. The individual reported on they had been sexually assaulted by an acquaintance to Campus Security Authority on Dec. 6.
The statement was released in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, which requires all colleges and universities to disclose information regarding crimes on or near campuses and to provide timely warnings of such crimes that pose a threat to students and faculty.
