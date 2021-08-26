Iowa State University sent out an alert reporting a sexual assault Thursday afternoon.
The assault occurred in Helser Hall, one of the residence halls on campus. The individual reported being sexually assaulted on the same day of the alert by an acquaintance.
Iowa State released the information in accordance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act.
