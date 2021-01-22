The body found outside an Iowa State sorority house Friday morning has been confirmed to be that of Olivia Chutich according to a statement from the family.
Chutich, a member of Delta Delta Delta, was a junior at Iowa State University majoring in communication studies.
Chutich’s mothers, Allina Health CEO Dr. Penny Wheeler and Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich issued a statement Friday night confirming their daughter’s death.
“It is with great sadness that we confirm that Olivia Chutich, our beloved daughter, died in Ames, Iowa,” the statement read. “Olivia was the light of our lives. We ask for privacy as we grieve this unimaginable loss. Thank you.”
Friday morning, the Ames Police Department responded to reports of an unconscious female in the parking lot of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. A press release sent out Friday afternoon stated that the body was that of a 21-year-old female, believed to have been there overnight.
According to Commander Jason Tuttle, it is not currently believed that there is any danger to the public. Cause of death has not yet been released, pending an autopsy.
Angie Hunt, communications director for Iowa State, also sent out a statement on behalf of the university.
“The Iowa State community is saddened to learn of the death of one of our students,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time. ISU is cooperating with the Ames Police Department, which is leading the investigation. The university is providing support and resources for students who are impacted.”
