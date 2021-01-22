Friday afternoon, the Ames Police Department reported that a body was found outside of an Iowa State University sorority house, according to a press release.
The body was reported to be that of a 21-year-old female found unconscious in the parking lot of Delta Delta Delta. Medical personnel pronounced the female dead on the scene. Officers responded to the scene at 9:49 a.m.
The female was confirmed to be an Iowa State University student.
The Ames Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Ames Police Commander Jason Tuttle said that at this point, there seems to be no threat to the community.
“We don’t believe there is a danger to the community or an immediate threat,” Tuttle said. “But as in any investigation, we try to keep an open mind. We’ll continue to do follow-up interviews and canvasses, but at this point we don’t believe there is an immediate threat.”
No information has been released as to the manner of death. The name of the individual has not been released, pending notification of family members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.